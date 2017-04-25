Hor Mok Pla Salmon (Thai Curried Fish Custard)

By Published:

By: Joy Paradise of Carlisle Thai Cuisine

Ingredients:

  • 2½ tablespoons red curry paste or Panang Curry
  • ½ lb Skinless Salmon
  • 1 egg,
  • 2 cups coconut cream, cold
  • 1-2 teaspoons palm sugar
  • 3 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 1 cup Thai sweet basil leaves
  • 1 cup coconut cream (for topping)
  • 2 teaspoons rice flour (for topping)
  • 5 kaffir lime leaves, finely julienned (half for garnish)
  • 2 large red chili peppers, deseeded and julienned (for garnish)
  • Prepared banana leaf cups for the fish custard (ramekins or any container that will hold the mousse during steaming will be a fine substitute)

Directions:

  • Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes

