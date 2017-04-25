Hor Mok Pla Salmon (Thai Curried Fish Custard)

By: Joy Paradise of Carlisle Thai Cuisine
Ingredients:
- 2½ tablespoons red curry paste or Panang Curry
- ½ lb Skinless Salmon
- 1 egg,
- 2 cups coconut cream, cold
- 1-2 teaspoons palm sugar
- 3 tablespoons fish sauce
- 1 cup Thai sweet basil leaves
- 1 cup coconut cream (for topping)
- 2 teaspoons rice flour (for topping)
- 5 kaffir lime leaves, finely julienned (half for garnish)
- 2 large red chili peppers, deseeded and julienned (for garnish)
- Prepared banana leaf cups for the fish custard (ramekins or any container that will hold the mousse during steaming will be a fine substitute)
Directions:
- Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes
