Hershey Bears prepare for first playoff home game

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears are taking the ice for the first round of playoffs on Wednesday night.

It is a best of five series against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the Bears have already won two on the road.

If the Bears win Wednesday, they take the series and move on to the next part of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Hershey has won 11 Calder Cup Championships, more than any other team in the American Hockey League.

Tickets for Wednesday night’s game are available at the GIANT Center Box Office and online.

The first 3,000 fans will receive hand clappers at the game, which starts at 7 p.m.

Tuesday morning, ABC27 News Daybreak’s Christina Butler is live at the GIANT Center with a preview of the game, fun facts about the Bears, and more!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...