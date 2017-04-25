Harrisburg man wanted on drug charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is wanted by Harrisburg police after drugs were confiscated from his home.

Marquan T. Washington, 22, of the 1700 block of North Street, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after police say they observed him involved in illegal drug activity. He is also wanted for criminal use of a communication facility.

In executing a search warrant at Washington’s home last week, police say they confiscated illegal drugs, cash and a handgun that was reported stolen.

Anyone with information on Washington’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. Dennis Simmons with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-255-7273. He can also be reached by emailing DSimmons@cityofhbg.com.

Tipsters can also use Crime Watch to offer information.

