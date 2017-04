HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Lower Swatara police have charged a Harrisburg man with theft by unlawful taking.

Tyson Marquise Hudson, 23, is accused of stealing cash from a resident at a local motel where he was working.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled on May 11.

