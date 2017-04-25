Harrisburg man charged in Friday shooting

By Published:
(Harrisburg Bureau of Police)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police have filed charges against a suspect in a shooting Friday evening.

The shooting occurred around 5:10 p.m. in an apartment building in the 1600 block of North Third Street.

A woman suffered a serious gunshot wound to her leg, according to police. She is expected to recover.

Saivon Waller, 22, of Harrisburg, was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

He reported to police that he thought the victim was an intruder when he shot her in his home, according to police.

Waller was arraigned and remanded to Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $500,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 3.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s