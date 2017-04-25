Harrisburg man charged in Friday shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police have filed charges against a suspect in a shooting Friday evening.

The shooting occurred around 5:10 p.m. in an apartment building in the 1600 block of North Third Street.

A woman suffered a serious gunshot wound to her leg, according to police. She is expected to recover.

Saivon Waller, 22, of Harrisburg, was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

He reported to police that he thought the victim was an intruder when he shot her in his home, according to police.

Waller was arraigned and remanded to Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $500,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 3.

