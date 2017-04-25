Harrisburg man arrested for shooting at city bar

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged with attempted homicide for a weekend shooting outside a city bar.

Darnell Sawyer Sr., 30, is accused of shooting a 24-year-old man after the two argued early Sunday at OD’s Plantation bar, in the 1600 block of Sycamore Street.

The victim was treated at a hospital.

Police said Sawyer and the victim exchanged words inside the bar then walked outside where Sawyer pulled a gun and shot the victim in the abdomen.

Sawyer also faces charges of aggravated assault and a firearms violation. He was placed in the Dauphin County Prison on $500,000 bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...