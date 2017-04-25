FDA: Avoid fake ‘miracle’ cancer treatments sold on internet

U.S. regulators are warning consumers to avoid 65 bogus products hawked on the internet with false claims that they can cure, treat or prevent cancer.

The Food and Drug Administration says these products , mostly sold on websites and social media, can be harmful, waste money and result in people not getting approved, effective treatments.

The pills, creams and teas are untested and not approved by the FDA. Some contain ingredients that can be risky or interact with prescription drugs. The FDA on Tuesday posted the warning letters it sent to 14 manufacturers.

Many of the treatments are touted with illegal claims, such as “miraculously kills cancer cells in tumors,” ”more effective than chemotherapy,” and “treats all forms of cancer.” Often, they’re advertised as safe, natural products or dietary supplements.

