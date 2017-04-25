Ephrata teen critically injured in fall from car

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County teen was critically injured when he fell from a friend’s moving car, police said.

Brendan Holbritter, 17, of Ephrata, apparently was seated on the back of the car Friday afternoon when he fell and suffered a significant head injury, borough police said.

The car was traveling on Misty Lane, in Ephrata Township. Police Lt. Chris McKim said the incident “does not appear to be a high-speed event.”

Holbritter was transported to Lancaster General Hospital. Police said he remained in critical condition on Tuesday.

