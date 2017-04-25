Employee assaulted during robbery at Lebanon gas station

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon police say the Hutter’s Gas Station on Maple St. was robbed Monday night.

According to police, a man described as being in his 20s, wearing a black hat and jacket, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register.

A 52-year-old employee was struck in the head with a handgun during the incident. He was treated for minor injuries by an EMT worker.

The suspect fled on foot with the register, police said. The register was found nearby. Clothing similar to that of the suspect was also found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...