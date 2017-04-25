‘Derby Day’ event helps support the arts

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Enjoy Kentucky Derby fun and help support the arts all at the same time.

The 16th annual Derby Day benefits Jump Street, a nonprofit dedicated to developing education and economic opportunities through the arts for all age groups.

The May 6 event includes live and silent auctions and a 10,000 ‘Run for the Roses’ raffle.

It begins at 2:30 p.m. at a private residence. For more information and to purchase a ticket, visit jumpstreet.org.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s