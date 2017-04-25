Court denies new trial for Lancaster man convicted in fatal bar shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A state appeals court has denied a new trial for a Lancaster man serving up to 87 years in prison for killing a bystander and injuring two other people when he opened fire in a crowded bar.

Superior Court on Tuesday denied the request from 30-year-old Lamar Clark.

Clark in November 2014 fired five shots while dozens of people were inside Shenk’s Café on East Chestnut Street. Barry Diffenderfer, a 54-year-old man seated at the bar, was fatally shot in the back. A 60-year-old woman was shot in the chest and a 25-year-old man was hit the arm.

Clark then fled to a nearby convenience store, entered a car, and gave his gun to a boy sitting in the backseat. The boy’s mother was inside the store at the time.

He was convicted by a jury in May of third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and related counts.

Clark argued there wasn’t enough evidence to support the aggravated assault convictions, and he said the prosecutor made an improper statement to the jury in his closing argument. He also argued the trial judge should have told jurors that he was being set up for a robbery.

