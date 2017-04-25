College students march for lower tuition

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Students from Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities protested Tuesday at the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

A dozen students used signs and chants to call for lower tuition and higher pay for student-workers. Students who work on campus currently get $8-12 an hour but want $15 an hour.

PASSHE spokesman Kenn Marshall said the issues come down to funding. He said student tuition is dependent on state budget money and pay for campus jobs is funded through federal dollars.

“If we solely just increased the wages students receive but didn’t get more money from the federal government, we probably would have to reduce the number of students we hire,” Marshall said. “The only way to increase the wages and not decrease the students we hire is if the federal government would provide more money.”

Marshall said the state system is seeking an increase of $61 million in state funding in the next budget.

