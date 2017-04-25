Chambersburg woman gets 20-40 years for stepson’s abuse death

By Published:

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County woman will spend up to 49 years in prison for the abuse and death of her 4-year-old stepson.

Michele Renae Hunter, 32, of Chambersburg, was sentenced Monday to 20 to 40 years minus time served. She was found guilty of third-degree murder after a jury trial in January.

The sentence will run consecutively to the 3.5 to 9 years Hunter is serving for child endangerment, conspiracy to commit child endangerment, and simple assault.

Her stepson, Robert “Billy” Travis, died from complications of head trauma in June 2014 after spending three years in a vegetative state. His death came two months after the first sentence was handed down.

Police said Hunter admitted she pushed the boy to the floor and caused him to strike his head in March 2011.

She told investigators the boy cried and whined a little bit before he apparently fell unconscious, but police said she and the boy’s father sought no medical help until he went into cardiac arrest about 36 hours later.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s