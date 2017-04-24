Wolf, treasurer push pension agencies to cut investment fees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s governor and elected treasurer are pushing the state’s two large public-sector pension agencies to cut the fees they pay outside firms to handle billions in investments.

Gov. Tom Wolf and Treasurer Joe Torsella on Monday announced a target over three years for the state government pension fund to save $46 million annually and the school employee fund about $100 million a year.

The two Democrats say Pennsylvania is near the top in the ranking of states that pay the highest percentage of pension-fund investment fees.

They say that in the most recent year, the State Employees’ Retirement System and the Public School Employees’ Retirement System paid out nearly $600 million in fees.

Wolf and Torsella say the agencies can also squeeze savings by improving how the funds are administered.

