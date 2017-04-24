Wolf says he ended Stack’s security, mansion staff to better work lives

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf says he acted to make employees’ work lives better when he stripped Lt. Gov. Mike Stack of his state police protection.

Wolf and Stack on Monday attended a Holocaust remembrance ceremony in the Governor’s Reception Room at the state Capitol. Two two shook hands before the ceremony began.

Stack had no comment. Wolf defended his decision.

“I’m concerned about the workplace that our employees, all of our employees work in, in the executive branch,” he said. “That’s part of my responsibility and I acted to try to make their work life better.”

Wolf met with Stack on Friday to hand-deliver a letter informing him that the protection has been pulled, effective immediately.

The governor’s letter added that the Department of General Services will provide only limited cleaning, grounds keeping, and maintenance staff at the state-owned lieutenant governor’s residence at Fort Indiantown Gap. The staff will be at the residence under limited supervision and at prearranged times.

State police are not required to give round-the-clock protection to the lieutenant governor. The security is provided as a courtesy.

We’re told Stack was given a vehicle from the state fleet and he will drive that vehicle to and from work at the Capitol.

The Office of Inspector General is looking into accusations that Stack and his wife Tonya verbally abused and mistreated numerous state employees.

ABC27 sources say in one incident, Tonya Stack wanted to avoid traffic after she attended a Philadelphia Eagles football game and asked her assigned trooper to use lights and sirens. When the trooper refused, she got angry and left the car, then called headquarters and asked for another trooper to drive her home.

