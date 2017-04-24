Theft reported at Lebanon County law firm

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a theft of over $10,000 at a law firm in Myerstown.

Last week, Steiner & Sandoe Attorneys at Law were alerted about $10,700 fraudulently taken out of their account. The money was deposited in a JP Morgan Chase account through seven manipulated checks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 717-865-2194.

