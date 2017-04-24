Teen struck by vehicle in York County dies

MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A teenager found unconscious along a York County road early Sunday morning has died.

Chief John Snyder of the Newberry Township Police Department confirmed to ABC27 that 16-year-old Abigail Osborn passed away.

Osborn was found around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of York Haven Road. She was flown to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center where she died Monday afternoon.

The Northeastern School District posted on social media to say Osborn, a junior at Northeastern High School, will be remembered as a gifted student, a talented athlete and performer, and a friend.

The Northestern School District would like to express our sympathy to the family of Abby Osborn. We are deeply… https://t.co/g1aUcNmJsl — Northeastern Bobcats (@NESD) April 24, 2017

David Kent Jr., 24, is accused of striking Osborn with a vehicle that police say was later found parked and underneath a car cover. The vehicle had damage consistent with the crash.

Kent, of York Haven, told investigators he was driving home from a party and crashed into what he thought was a mailbox. He admitted he did not stop after the collision, police said.

Police charged Kent with accidents involving death or personal injury, failing to stop and provide aid, tampering with evidence, and failing to notify police of an accident that resulted in injury or death.

Kent posted $30,000 bail, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.

