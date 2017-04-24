State’s religious, political leaders hold annual Holocaust remembrance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It has been more than 70 years since the atrocities of the Holocaust.

On Monday, religious and political leaders came together for a 33rd straight year for a memorial day in Pennsylvania.

Among those at an event of remembrance in Harrisburg were Gov. Wolf and Lt. Gov. Mike Stack.

“The Holocaust reminds us of the worst that lies within each of us,” Wolf said.

Among those who lived the harm of Nazi action was Yolanda Rosenschein.

“I’m the only survivor in my family, so it’s very sad,” Rosenschein said.

The ceremony in the Governor’s Reception Room at the Capitol included candle lighting by Holocaust survivors, as well as their children.

