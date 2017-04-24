School janitor fired for stealing

WILLOW HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – State police are charging a substitute janitor with stealing fundraising monies from a Franklin County school district.

Chase Hartman, 18, was working in the Fannett Metal School District when police say he stole money from teachers’ desks and fundraising boxes in February.

Police Hartman hid the stolen money in a school boiler room and confessed when he was confronted by the district superintendent. After showing the superintendent where he hid the money, he was fired.

Theft charges are pending.

