Real estate investor enters Pennsylvania’s US Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – There’s a new face in the crowd that’s vying to challenge the re-election bid by Pennsylvania’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.

Real estate investor Jeffrey Bartos announced Monday that he’ll seek the Republican Party nomination to challenge Casey in 2018.

The 44-year-old Bartos lives in Montgomery County and has never run for office before.

Those already announcing their candidacy or filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission include Republican state Reps. Rick Saccone and Jim Christiana, Republican Andrew Shecktor and Libertarian Dale Kerns.

Casey plans to seek a third six-year term in next year’s election. The Scranton native is the son of the former state governor.

Meanwhile, some members of Congress and top state lawmakers are gauging their chances against Casey or considering running next year against Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...