President Trump’s pick of Harrisburg for rally no big surprise

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A lot of people may have been caught off guard when President Donald Trump announced he’ll celebrate his first 100 days in office with a rally in Harrisburg, but it’s not such a surprising pick.

Trump drew thousands of people when he campaigned at the Farm Show Complex a year ago. He also rallied supporters during campaign visits to Cumberland Valley High School in August and at Giant Center in Hershey four days before the election, and his “Thank You” tour in December included a return trip to Hershey.

While Trump lost Dauphin County to Hillary Clinton, he won all of the surrounding counties – and some of those were big. Trump won by about 30 points in York County, 40 points in Schuylkill County, and by 50 points in Perry County.

Jim Lee of Susquehanna Polling and Research says Trump picked central Pennsylvania, not just Harrisburg.

“He’s usually drawn pretty big crowds in Republican areas of states where he competed last year, and I know the events he had here last year, both at the Giant Center and the one during the spring primary in the Farm Show, drew massive crowds,” Lee said.

Saturday’s rally in the New Holland Arena is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors to the event will open at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are available on his website.

