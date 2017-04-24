Police: Man pulled out gun during road rage incident

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – State police have charged a man after they say a trooper witnessed him draw a gun during a road rage incident.

Robert Lee Mays, Jr., 45, is accused of pointing the handgun at a 51-year-old woman Sunday along Route 72 in Union Township.

It’s not clear what happened, but police say Mays was highly intoxicated and confessed to pointing the weapon.

Mays has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm, DUI, terroristic threats, simple assault and related charges. He was jailed on $10,000 bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown at 717-865-3654.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...