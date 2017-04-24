Police: Man exposed himself to teen girl

LEOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – West Earl police are investigating a report of an indecent exposure.

It happened Friday near the intersection of North Maple Ave. and Center Square Road.

According to police, a man driving a black pick-up truck stopped alongside a 16-year-old girl walking and exposed his genitals.

The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, about 30 years of age, clean shaven with short hair.

