Police ambush killer’s strategy to avoid death: Blame Dad

Michael Rubinkam, Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015, file photo, Eric Frein is led away by Pennsylvania State Police Troopers at the Pike County Courthouse after his preliminary hearing in Milford, Pa. Attorneys for Frein, charged in the 2014 ambush slaying of Pennsylvania Police Cpl. Bryon Dickson II, are asking a judge on the eve of his trial to throw out his videotaped confession. (Butch Comegys/The Times & Tribune via AP, File)

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) – As Eric Frein tries to avoid death row for ambushing two Pennsylvania State Police troopers at their barracks, defense lawyers are suggesting they intend to raise questions about his father’s influence on the gunman.

Frein was convicted last week of all 12 counts against him in the 2014 attack that killed 38-year-old Cpl. Bryon Dickson and left Trooper Alex Douglass with debilitating injuries.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Frein, who they say targeted state police because he was trying to foment an uprising against the government. Frein’s lawyers want the jury to sentence him to life without parole.

The bulk of the defense case begins Monday and will partly focus on the killer’s relationship with his father, a retired Army major.

