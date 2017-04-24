Perry County couple charged with child pornography

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A federal grand jury has indicted a Perry County couple on charges they photographed the sexual abuse of a child.

Betty Jo Eckenberger, 32, and James D. Eckenberger, 43, sexually assaulted the child between 2008 and 2011, U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said.

The three-count indictment charges the Eckenbergers with conspiracy to use a minor to produce child pornography, production of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

