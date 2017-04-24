People in Lancaster County rattled by 2.3 magnitude earthquake

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster County is known for its large farmlands, Amish community, and beautiful sunsets. It was known for something else Sunday. People throughout the county felt rattled by a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

“Up here in East Hempfield, I’m surprised we could feel it that far away,” Edward Wise said.

The earthquake hit near the village of Conestoga in southern Lancaster County at 4:49 p.m.

“I knew California is known for earthquakes. Pennsylvania, not so much, just Amish and buggies,” Monica Fisher said.

Fisher grew up in California and felt something familiar Sunday afternoon far away from Conestoga at her Manheim home.

“We were just kind of watching, cruising through Facebook and heard a boom, felt a creak, looked out the window, and saw the birds flying,” Fisher said.

Edward Wise lives in East Hempfield Township and had a very similar experience.

“It’s just like someone hit a telephone pole and not a lot of shaking but just a huge bang,” Wise said. “I went outside, looked around, and didn’t see anybody into a telephone pole.”

The Lancaster County Emergency Management agency reports about five earthquakes have happened in the county over the past 30 years.

“I’ve been through an earthquake before in this area,” Wise said. “The first thing was, ‘could it be an earthquake?'”

“I should kind of be used to them,” Fisher said. “I didn’t really remember them growing up. Having them here is kind of cool. A taste of home.”

No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...