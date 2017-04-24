Pa. bill would award state scholarships to volunteers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A state lawmaker has introduced legislation to award scholarships to high school graduates who volunteer for fire companies, ambulance services or rescue squads.

State Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria) said his proposal, House Bill 48, would allow emergency services to attract and retain volunteers, and it would help young people defray the cost of higher education.

Scholarship recipients would have to be a Pennsylvania resident and an active member of a volunteer organization for at least six months. They would have to enroll in a degree-producing curriculum at an institution within 50 miles of the volunteer organization – or the next-closest institution – and maintain both active volunteer status and at least a 2.0 grade-point average.

The bill is awaiting action by the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.

