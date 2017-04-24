Mango tells Republicans he’ll seek gubernatorial nomination

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A suburban Pittsburgh health care systems consultant and political newcomer is expected to announce he’s running for the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania governor in 2018.

Party officials say they’ve heard in recent days from Paul Mango and his campaign that he’ll make an official announcement May. A Mango spokesman isn’t confirming Mango’s decision to run, but says Mango is planning an announcement in mid-May about the governor’s race.

Mango has hired veteran campaign staff and is touring the state, meeting with GOP activists and others.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is running for a second four-year term.

Republican state Sen. Scott Wagner of York County is also seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Wolf’s re-election bid. State House Speaker Mike Turzai has told Republican Party officials that he’s considering running.

