Man killed in police-involved shooting in York County

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A 79-year-old man was killed in a police-involved shooting early Monday.

The man, who has not been identified, reportedly called York County 911 around 3:30 a.m. to threaten violence against police.

Troopers responded to the man’s home in the 200 block of Hollow Road, in Hopewell Township, and made contact with him around 4 a.m. He reportedly shot at the troopers and was fatally wounded when they returned fire.

No troopers were injured.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

