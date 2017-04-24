Man accused of assaulting Lower Paxton police officers

Trayvon Latham (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is jailed on charges he assaulted police officers during a traffic stop.

Trayvon Latham, 20, was pulled for illegal window tint as he was driving Saturday in the 4000 block of Elmerton Avenue. He was asked to stop out of his car when an officer smelled marijuana, Lower Paxton Township police said.

As officers were searching Latham, he struck one of them with his knee. Latham was taken to the ground, but he continued to kick at the officers. He kicked one in the chest and the other in the arm, police said.

Police said they later found a small amount of marijuana in his car.

Latham was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana. He was placed in Dauphin County Prison on $50,000 bail.

