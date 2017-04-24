Junior League of Harrisburg: Little Black Dress Initiative

The Little Black Dress Initiative is an international poverty awareness campaign started by the Junior League of London. JLH is building on our great successful from last spring’s campaign to continue to raise awareness about the issues that our neighbors face in the capital area.

“The campaign is low cost, easy to implement, and has potential to leave a large and lasting impact on our mission to empower women and break the cycle of poverty. Our goal is to raise $11,000 and build awareness in our community,” tells Rebecca Taylor and Jennifer Wintermyer, President and Executive Director.

Learn more about the event and how you can get involved by watching the video above or by going to their website.

