House OKs tougher penalties for indecent exposure to children

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state House of Representatives has approved legislation that toughens penalties for those who expose themselves to children.

House Bill 489 would require enhanced sentencing for indecent exposure when children under the age of 16 are present. The sentence would be based on the number of children, the age of the children, and the nature of the incident.

Rep. Tom Quigley (R-Montgomery) said indecent exposure currently is graded as a second-degree misdemeanor. If a child under age 16 is present, it is graded as a first-degree misdemeanor.

The bill is awaiting consideration in the state Senate.

