Harrisburg Young Professionals Annual Home Tour on Saturday, May 13

Join the Harrisburg Young Professionals for the 19th Annual Home Tour on Saturday, May 13 in Harrisburg! The 2017 Home Tour will feature the iconic homes and gardens of the Bellevue Park neighborhood. Join them to tour beautiful homes while experiencing all that city life has to offer. During the tour, attendees will enjoy refreshments from local restaurants as well as a peek into the beauty of this neighborhood.

Proceeds of the Annual Home Tour benefit the HYP Home in the City Program. The Home in the City program provides $1,000 grants to qualified HYP members purchasing a home in the city of Harrisburg. Through 2016, HYP has granted $50,000+ to HYP members through Home in the City. For more information on Home in the City, http://hyp.org/city-life/home-city-program/

Tickets are on sale now! Visit hyp.org/hometour for more information.

