Gloomy weather to kick off the week

Today will be more like Saturday than Sunday. It was nice to get back a little sunshine yesterday but more clouds and times of drizzle are setting up shop over Central PA to kick off this work week. In fact, both today and Tuesday aren’t looking great. Expect cloudy skies both days with drizzle and light showers today with periods of rain on Tuesday. Amounts don’t look heavy, but both days will be damp and tough to get in any outdoor activities. It will also stay on the cool side with all the clouds. Afternoon highs likely won’t get out of the 50s the next two days! It’s a classic easterly flow pattern for Central PA and that means damp and gloomy weather through the first half of Wednesday.

By Wednesday, the clouds and rain will finally start to transition to some nicer weather. The day will start off cloudy but get back to the sun later in the afternoon. It should be pleasant as temperatures jump back into the mid 70s. Wednesday should be a dry day across Central PA. Thursday will be beautiful with highs climbing into the 80s and it should stay dry. There is a slight chance for storms on Friday as a cold front hangs around, and then beyond that the forecast models seem to be confused as to what to do with next weekend’s forecast…much this past weekend. At this point, most of Saturday looks dry with a stray shower or two possible by evening. Sunday looks warm with a few thunderstorms popping up later in the day. Even though it will be warm, if you have weekend plans such as the home opener of the Barnstormers and Revolution, this forecast bears watching. Stay tuned!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...