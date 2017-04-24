Girlfriend admitted to fatally shooting Adams County man, documents say

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County woman has been charged with homicide about a month after her boyfriend died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Tracy Williams, 48, was fatally shot March 19 at his home in the 800 block of East Berlin Road, in Tyrone Township.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, 38-year-old Shawna H. Lacoste called the Adams County 911 Center that same night and said she shot her boyfriend.

Lacoste repeatedly said during a 911 call and in speaking with Gettysburg Hospital staff that she intentionally shot Williams in the chest, according to court documents.

Police on Monday charged Lacoste with one count of criminal homicide.

Lacoste was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Tony J. Little and committed to the Adams County Adult Correctional Complex without bail.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 3.

