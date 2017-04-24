Mother, son, child, 3, dead in murder-suicide

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman, her son, and a child were found shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide at a York County home, police said.

The bodies of 50-year-old Tammy June Williams, 21-year-old Frankie Thomas Williams, and 3-year-old Kelly June Williams were found Sunday night in their home in the 700 block of Greenbriar Road, in Manchester Township.

Northern York County Regional police said they were called to the home around 11 p.m. for a welfare check. A woman from North Carolina told officers she was supposed to have met the residents of the home in Virginia on Saturday for a child custody exchange.

Police said they found the home dark and no one answered the door, but when a dog inside moved a curtain, they could see Tammy Williams on a couch. The officers entered the home and found she had died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Frankie Williams was found in a rear bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and Kelly Williams was found in another bedroom, also with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said the deaths of Tammy and Kelly Williams were ruled as homicides.

Police said “information located on scene indicates that this was a planned act or pact between Tammy June Williams and her son.” They said the mother of Kelly Williams had recently filed for full custody.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Northern York County Regional police at 717-292-3647.

