Police: Man killed mother, daughter, 3, in murder-suicide

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man shot and killed his 3-year-old daughter and his mother before taking his own life, police and the county coroner said.

The bodies of 21-year-old Frankie Thomas Williams, Kelly June Williams, and 50-year-old Tammy June Williams were found Sunday night in their home in the 700 block of Greenbriar Road, in Manchester Township.

Northern York County Regional police said they were called to the home around 11 p.m. for a welfare check. A woman from North Carolina told officers she was supposed to have met the residents in Virginia on Saturday for a child custody exchange.

Police said they found the home dark and no one answered the door, but when a dog in the home moved a curtain, they could see Tammy Williams on a couch. The officers entered the home and found she had died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Frankie Williams was found in a rear bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and his daughter was found in another bedroom, also with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said it appears the incident was a planned act or pact between Tammy Williams and Frankie Williams. They said the mother of Kelly June Williams had recently filed for full custody.

