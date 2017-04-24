Ex-police officer waives hearing on child porn charges

By Published:
Chad Howell (York County Prison)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A former West Manchester Township police officer accused of uploading child pornography to a social media website has waived all charges to York County Court.

Chad Howell, 36, of Dillsburg, was ordered to trial after waiving his preliminary hearing on Monday. A formal arraignment is scheduled for June 2, according to court records.

Howell was charged in February with 50 felony counts of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility. The state attorney general’s office said it was tipped off when he uploaded explicit images of children to his Pinterest account.

Investigators said they also found dozens of images of child pornography on his phone.

He was fired from the police department in March.

By waiving the hearing, he did not admit guilt but conceded prosecutors have enough evidence for trial.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s