Crash on Route 222 damages bridge in Ephrata Township

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon damaged a bring on Route 222 in Lancaster County.

According to the Ephrata Police Department, the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the Route 222 northbound bridge over Route 322 in Ephrata Township.

A vehicle driven by a 67-year-old James Angelo , of Wyomissing, accelerated and drove into the back of a petroleum tank truck. Both vehicles lost control and struck the bridge wall and guard rail, according to police.

The bridge was damaged and concrete was dislodged and fell to Route 322. The extent of the damage was not immediately released by police.

Angelo was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

