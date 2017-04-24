Billboard Music Awards Live Sweepstakes

Official Rules

1. Sponsors. This sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WHTM (“Station”), 3235 Hoffman Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110, American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. 77 W. 66th Street, New York, NY 10023, American Airlines, Inc. 4333 Amon Carter Boulevard, Fort Worth, Texas 76155 and Dick Clark Productions, Inc. 2900 Olympic Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter. The Sweepstakes is open to permanent legal U.S. residents who reside within WHTM’s viewing area and who are at least 21 years of age at the time of entry. Current or former employees of WHTM, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, the other Sponsors, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors in WHTM’s viewing area, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes Sweepstakes materials), and the immediate family members or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.

Participants are eligible to win a WHTM contest or sweepstakes only once every sixty days. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months. Text, data, or messaging rates may apply.

3. Entry. Entries for this Sweepstakes will be accepted beginning on April 25, 2017 at 12:01am and end on May 4, 2017 at 11:59pm. To enter the Sweepstakes, entrants must visit http://www.facebook.com/abc27News, and submit an entry form. Entrants must include their name, address, phone number, e-mail address and date of birth in order to enter. Incomplete entries will not be considered. All entries must be received by May 4, 2017 at 11:59pm. One (1) entry per person per day will be accepted.

Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for technical or computer, telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late, lost, failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions, or voicemails or other network or technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call or online entry, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or the rules.

An entrant may use only one email address to submit entries during the Sweepstakes. If an entrant uses multiple email addresses to submit more than one entry per day, the entrant will be disqualified. For entries submitted online, entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning the e-mail address or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Any automated or computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or improper techniques (as determined by the Sponsor(s)) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the validity, completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity of the authorized account holder of an e-mail address, phone number, or social media profile shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion. The Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as determined by the Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsor(s) determine(s), in its/their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering with the Sweepstakes (electronic or otherwise) or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor(s)) compromise the security, fairness, integrity or administration of the Sweepstakes, the Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Sweepstakes and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Sweepstakes is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted online at http://www.abc27.com. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Sweepstakes or website or violates the Official Rules of the Sweepstakes. Entries not conforming to announced entry specifications will not be acknowledged or returned.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSORS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

By entering this Sweepstakes online, participants agree to http://www.abc27.com’s Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy located at http://www.abc27.com/privacy-policy. All entry information becomes the property of the Sponsor(s), and entrants grant the Station the right to distribute all of their entry information to the other Sponsor(s). By entering, entrants grant the Sponsor(s) the right to broadcast and distribute their name, image, likeness, voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any media whatsoever, including on the air on the Station and on http://www.abc27.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization from or compensation to the entrant.

By entering this Sweepstakes, entrant acknowledges and agrees that all entries become the property of the Sponsors and will not be returned or acknowledged. To be eligible, an entry must be the entrant’s original photograph, may not have been entered in any other Sweepstakes, won any other prize or have been previously published in any other medium. In connection with an entrant’s submission, the entrant affirms, represents, and/or warrants that: (i) you own or have the necessary licenses, rights, consents and permissions to use and authorize the Sponsors to use all copyright, trademark or other proprietary rights in and to such submission to enable inclusion and use of the submission in the manner contemplated by these Sweepstakes rules; and (ii) if applicable, entrant has the written consent, release and/or permission of each and every identifiable individual person in the submission to use the name or likeness of each and every such identifiable individual person to enable inclusion and use of the submission in the matter contemplated by these Sweepstakes rules. The Sponsors reserve the right to reject and disqualify any submissions that do not meet the terms and conditions of these Sweepstakes rules.

4. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize(s). There will be one (1) winner in this sweepstakes. On May 5, 2017, the winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries and notified by phone or e-mail. The winner will receive two (2) fan zone passes to the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, which allow the winner and guest a chance to walk the carpet before the show commences and remain in the red carpet fan pit area to watch the red carpet arrivals once the show begins, two (2) tickets to attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, round-trip coach airfare for two (2) on American Airlines or its “Airline Associates” (American Eagle or the American Connection® carrier) for travel between the closest city to the winner’s residence served by American Airlines or its Airline Associates and Las Vegas, NV; a two (2) night double occupancy hotel accommodations for two (one room, room rate, taxes and resort fee only); and funds in the amount of one hundred dollars ($100) for transportation to and from the airport in Las Vegas, NV. The approximate retail value of the prize package is three thousand four hundred dollars ($3,000).

All details of prize will be determined by Sponsor(s) in their sole discretion. Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a similar prize package of comparable or greater value. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize are the sole responsibility of Winner. Prize cannot be transferred by Winner or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Prize by Winner. If Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsors, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible entries at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

Winner and guest must be able to travel in May 20, 2017 – May 22, 2017, or the Prize will be forfeited. Travel arrangements must be made through Sponsors’ agent, on a carrier of Sponsors’ choice. Certain travel restrictions and blackout dates may apply. Sponsor(s) have the right in their sole discretion to substitute ground transportation for air transportation depending on Winner’s place of residence. Winner and Guest must travel together on the same itinerary, including the same departure date, destination and return date, and must have valid travel documents (e.g., valid government issued photo ID and/or passport) prior to departure, and failure to do so will result in forfeiture of Prize. Sponsors will not replace any lost or stolen tickets, travel vouchers or certificates.

Once travel commences, no unscheduled stopovers are permitted; if an unscheduled stopover occurs, full fare will be charged from stopover point for the remaining segments, including return, of the trip. Sponsors are not liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay. Trip may not be combined with any other offer and travel may not qualify for frequent flyer miles. All travel and lodging will be at the risk of Winner and Guest. Winner is solely responsible for all expenses and costs associated with acceptance and/or use of Prize not specifically stated herein as being awarded, including, without limitation any and all taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize, travel insurance, ground transportation (other than as described above), security and airport fees, taxes, insurance, gasoline, meals, gratuities, and souvenirs. Sponsors shall have the right, but not the obligation, to make any deductions and withholdings that Sponsors deem necessary or desirable under applicable federal, state and local tax laws, rules, regulations, codes or ordinances.

Sponsors shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of Prize due to reasons beyond Sponsors’ control, and are not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof. Date and/or time of Event are subject to change. Event is subject to cancellation. If Winner chooses to attend the Event with no Guest, the remaining elements of Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsors’ Prize obligation to Winner and no additional compensation will be awarded. Guests, if any, may be required to execute and return releases of liability and, where legal, publicity releases (collectively, “Guest Documents”), which must be returned with the Sweepstakes Documents, or Guest portion of the Prize will be forfeited.

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner(s) and the winner(s) may receive an IRS 1099 Form or equivalent from the Sponsor(s). The Sponsor(s) will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) is/are required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Sponsor(s) in order to receive their prize(s).

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration fees, accommodations, transportation costs, gratuities and all other items of an incidental nature. All expenses on receipt and use of prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s), the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for any weather changes or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received. The Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for replacing or reimbursing winners with any form of compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Sponsor(s). This includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes, flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. The Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for any expenses incurred by Sweepstakes winners as a result of such delays or cancellations. Sponsor(s) will not be responsible for failure to supply the prize(s) by reason of any force majeure events, such as acts of God, war, terrorist attacks, unusually severe weather, labor strikes, or other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor(s).

By accepting the prize, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes, and in any media whatsoever, including the Station and on http://www.abc27.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the winner(s).

7. Social Media. For contests or sweepstakes conducted or promoted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, iHeartRadio, or any other social media website (each a “Social Media Site” and collectively the “Social Media Sites”), the Sponsors reserve the right to void any entrant’s entry in the Sweepstakes for failure to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of the applicable Social Media Site, and to delete or remove any of entrant’s related “Likes,” comments, posts, tweets, videos, photos, user generated content, or other electronic messages, communications, or submissions at their discretion. The Sponsors also reserve the right to block, ignore, report, and/or completely prevent any entrant, account, user, or profile from accessing the Sweepstakes and/or the Sponsors’ profile(s), account(s), website(s), blog(s) or handle(s). This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with the Social Media Sites. By entering this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release and hold the Social Media Sites harmless from any or all claims, liability, damages, judgments, fines, costs, expenses related to or associated with their participation in this Sweepstakes. Entrants understand that by logging-in to the applicable Social Media Site, that they agree to comply with the Social Media Site’s Terms of Service, and that their personal information is subject to the Privacy Policies and information collection practices of the Social Media Site. Entrants agree that the Sponsors are not responsible for the collection, disclosure, transfer, or dissemination of their personal information, whether directly or indirectly, by third party advertisers, marketers, or any other transferees. For entries submitted through the Social Media Sites, the Sponsors may be limited to using the information in a manner set forth by the Social Media Sites and in no other way.

8. Limitation on Liability. Sponsor(s) disclaim(s) all liabilities to the winner(s) with respect to receipt and use of the prize(s). Winners and their guests or travel companions, by acceptance of their prize(s), agree to release and hold the Sponsor(s) and its/their affiliated companies, their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of actions, damages, fines, and costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which may be sustained directly or indirectly to persons or property in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Sweepstakes or prize-related activity.

9. Reservation of Rights. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to make changes to these Official Rules in their sole discretion which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to cancel or terminate this Sweepstakes for any reason in the event that it cannot be run or administered as intended by the Sponsor(s). Any such changes or termination will be announced on http://www.abc27.com.

10. Contact Information. For questions or more information about this Sweepstakes, please contact WHTM at 3235 Hoffman Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110. For a copy of these rules, addendum, and/or list of winners please go to http://www.abc27.com or send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WHTM within sixty (60) days of the end of this Sweepstakes.

