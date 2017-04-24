Annual bike ride honors fallen officers

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Six Pennsylvania police officers, who died in the line of duty, are being honored this weekend in Hershey.

Blue Knights Law Enforcement is hosting the ‘Soldier of the Law’ memorial motorcycle ride Saturday.

The ride begins and ends at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, across from Hershey Park. Staging and registration start at 9 a.m. The ride begins at 11 a.m.

The 85-mill will have a Blue Knight and police escort.

For more information and to register, visit www.psp-hemc.org.

