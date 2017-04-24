Annual bike ride honors fallen officers

WHTM Staff Published:

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Six Pennsylvania police officers, who died in the line of duty, are being honored this weekend in Hershey.

Blue Knights Law Enforcement is hosting the ‘Soldier of the Law’ memorial motorcycle ride Saturday.

The ride begins and ends at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, across from Hershey Park. Staging and registration start at 9 a.m. The ride begins at 11 a.m.

The 85-mill will have a Blue Knight and police escort.

For more information and to register, visit www.psp-hemc.org.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s