AG announces settlement in suit over color-changing t-shirts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania athletic clothing company has agreed to pay more than $10 million to settle claims it failed to deliver color-changing shirts it sold to about 1,600 people.

The state attorney general’s office says Kenneth E. Crockett Jr., the founder of Radiate Athletics of West Chester, launched a campaign to create the shirts on the crowdfunding site Kickstarter. Radiate’s goal was to raise $30,000, but Crockett kept the campaign going until Radiate raised $579,000 from 8,556 consumers.

Many people complained they received defective shirts that did not change color with their body temperatures as advertised, and hundreds of others said they received nothing after paying $35 a shirt, Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office said.

The settlement requires that Radiate deliver shirts this month to those who did not receive them. The company must pay $2,437 in restitution to people who received defective shirts, as well as $10 million in civil penalties and costs.

