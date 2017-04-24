ABC27’s Dawn White awarded for animal welfare coverage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Humane Society of the United States awarded ABC27’s Dawn White with the 2016 Media Hero of the Year Award.

White received the award Monday in Harrisburg at the Pawlitics Lunch following Humane Lobby Day at the Capitol.

The award follows a year full of animal welfare reporting by White, most notably her coverage of the Libre case.

Humane Lobby Day brought together state lawmakers and advocates in favor of legislation that would protect animals.

Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman and Libre himself were among those in attendance.

