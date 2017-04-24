A Big Bite of Thailand!

Joy Paradise, a citizen from Thailand, has been on an amazing journey of food since she was born.

She grew up with no electricity and was raised by her paternal grandparents. At 15 she started cooking for money to go to school. It was her grandmother who taught her to cook years earlier.

After moving to the United States in 2001, she got a job as a cook at a Thai restaurant in Lancaster. In 2014, she took advantage of an opportunity to buy the only Thai restaurant in downtown Carlisle and has never looked back. She even changed the name to include the name of the borough that has welcomed her and her cooking with such open arms.

Since then, Carlisle Thai Cuisine has been bringing the flavors of her homeland to the midstate.

Today, she demonstrated her recipe for “Hor Mok Pla Salmon,” a curried fish custard of sorts, for us in the kitchen.

You can learn more about her restaurant online at carlislethaicuisine.com, or find her recipe on our recipes page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...