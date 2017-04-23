Your chance to weigh in: Local leaders ask for help setting community goals

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – If you have opinions on your community’s neighborhoods, economy, roads, and public spaces, now’s your chance to speak up.

Lower Allen Township’s commissioners are asking for your input as they set the municipality’s goals and priorities for the next ten years.

There will be a series of meetings to hear community concerns and suggestions during the first week of May. They will take place in a variety of locations during the mornings, afternoons, and evenings to ensure as many people as possible can attend.

Click here for details on the effort to update the Comprehensive Plan. There is also an online survey that will be factored into the decision-making process.

 

