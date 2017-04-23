USGS: 2.7 magnitude earthquake hits Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake in Lancaster County Sunday afternoon.

The magnitude 2.7 earthquake was reported about three miles south of Conestoga, at 4:49 p.m.

Several residents told ABC 27 they could feel the earthquake shake their homes.

There are no reports at this time of any injuries or damage caused by the earthquake.

