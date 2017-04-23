USGS: 2.7 magnitude earthquake hits Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake in Lancaster County Sunday afternoon.

The magnitude 2.7 earthquake was reported about three miles south of Conestoga, at 4:49 p.m.

Several residents told ABC 27 they could feel the earthquake shake their homes.

There are no reports at this time of any injuries or damage caused by the earthquake.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...