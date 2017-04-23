Three boys turn in suspected criminal despite a bribe

FORTH WORTH, Tx. (ABC)- Fort Worth police were searching this neighborhood for a serial burglar.

As officer J.R. Cox cruised down the street, three boys flagged him down. “They started waving their arms so I stopped and before I can even get out of the car, they surrounded my patrol car and they started telling me everything.”

One of the boys said, “as soon as we seen the cop, we just ran to it.”

They told Officer Cox a suspicious man had just come up to them as they were walking home to school and offered them money to help him hide.

The boys – Kenyon, David and Trayvonte pointed to where they saw the suspect headed. Police found Ricardo Rojas in a closet in an empty house and arrested him.

For their crime-fighting efforts, these three young heroes were honored at their school and recognized with special certificates from the city of Fort Worth and brand new bikes.

“If it wasn’t for those kids, there’s no way we would have found him that day,” said Cox.

For these boys, it was a lesson they didn’t have to learn. They already knew it.

“Always do the right thing, even if it’s a big offer; still do the right thing — because you don’t know what happens next.”

