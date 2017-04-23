Temperatures returning to near 70° today with more sunshine

The majority of the cloud cover from yesterday did clear last night, leading to a cold and crisp start today. But we do get to enjoy sunshine again! Sunshine should hold with little cloud cover until the evening hours. High temperatures will return to seasonable levels in the middle to upper 60s. Then later tonight skies turn cloudy again with temperatures falling to the middle 40s.

More clouds and cooler weather arrive for Monday as east winds develop off the cool Atlantic Ocean water. Some drizzle is likely with low cloud cover, and a better chance of rain on Tuesday with showers from a developing coastal storm. Wednesday looks drier with much warmer air arriving to end the week. We have a legitimate chance for temperatures greater than 80° before next weekend!

