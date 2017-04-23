Raising awareness of Sickle Cell through bowling

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Bowling to raise awareness about a debilitating disease.

South central PA Sickle Cell Council held a Family Bowling Day at ABC North in Lower Paxton Township last night.

Food, shoes and bowling cost twenty dollars at the event.

Sickle Cell disease is hereditary. It causes the red blood cells to take on a sickle shape which leads to chronic pain, vision problems and frequent infections.

The council is also hosting a golf tournament on September 1st at Valley Green Golf Courses.

