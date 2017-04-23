Raising awareness of Sickle Cell through bowling

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Bowling to raise awareness about a debilitating disease.

South central PA Sickle Cell Council held a Family Bowling Day at ABC North in Lower Paxton Township last night.

Food, shoes and bowling cost twenty dollars at the event.

Sickle Cell disease is hereditary. It causes the red blood cells to take on a sickle shape which leads to chronic pain, vision problems and frequent infections.

The council is also hosting a golf tournament on September 1st at Valley Green Golf Courses.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s