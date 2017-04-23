Police: Suspect accused of stealing multiple drones from WalMart

By Published: Updated:

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman is facing charges after police say she stole several drones from a Cumberland County WalMart.

Police say Trina Nielsen was seen running from the WalMart in Carlisle, pushing a cart full of merchandise.

Nielsen, who originally gave police a fake name, was also wanted on outstanding warrants out of Silver Spring Township and York County.

Police say Nielsen also hid a bag along the 200 block of West Bridge Street, with at least three drones she stole from WalMart. Anyone who may have found those drones is asked to call police.

The total amount of merchandise stolen was $779.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s