Police: Suspect accused of stealing multiple drones from WalMart

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman is facing charges after police say she stole several drones from a Cumberland County WalMart.

Police say Trina Nielsen was seen running from the WalMart in Carlisle, pushing a cart full of merchandise.

Nielsen, who originally gave police a fake name, was also wanted on outstanding warrants out of Silver Spring Township and York County.

Police say Nielsen also hid a bag along the 200 block of West Bridge Street, with at least three drones she stole from WalMart. Anyone who may have found those drones is asked to call police.

The total amount of merchandise stolen was $779.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...